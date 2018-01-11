Gunma: Female employee at office bound, robbed by masked men

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a woman employed at an in Ota City was bound and robbed by several masked men, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 11).

At around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, four or five men with helmets covering their faces burst into the office of the company, which manages restaurants, and bound the arms and legs of the 30-year-old woman, who was alone at the time.

“Be quiet, where’s the money?” one of them demanded. The group then fled after taking a bag containing 100,000 yen in cash.

About one hour later, a co-worker of the woman found her tied up in the office and alerted police. The woman suffered a minor injury after she was struck in in the back of the head, police said.

The 10th day of each month, which for January was Wednesday, is payday for the company, police said. The whereabouts of the masked men are sought on suspicion of robbery.