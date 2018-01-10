Tokyo: Restaurant manager robbed of ¥460,000 in Kichijoji parking lot

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after the male manager of a restaurant was beaten and robbed of more than 400,0000 yen in Musashino City early Wednesday, reports TBS News (Jan. 10).

At around 12:40 a.m., an unknown assailant struck the man, 60, in the face as he tried to enter his vehicle in a parking lot near JR Kichijoji Station. The perpetrator fled the scene after taking a tote bag containing 460,000 yen in cash.

The victim suffered a broken nose that is expected to require two weeks to heal, police said.

Believed to be in his 20s, the perpetrator has a slender build. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt at the time of the incident. Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.