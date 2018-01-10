Hokkaido: Man, 61, arrested over fatal stabbing of mother

in the town of Taiki
Hokkaido police arrested a man over the fatal stabbing of his mother at their residence in the town of Taiki on Sunday (TBS News)

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 61-year-old man over the fatal stabbing his mother at the residence they share in the town of Taiki on Sunday, reports TBS News (Jan. 9).

At around 9:00 p.m., Kazuhiko Odagiri tipped off police that he had stabbed his mother with a knife after they got into an argument. Officers and emergency personnel arriving at the scene found 84-year-old Tokue bleeding from a wound to her neck in the living room. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police subsequently arrested Odagiri on suspicion of attempted murder. “I flew into a rage and stabbed her,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.

