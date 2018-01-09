Tochigi: Man pursued by guard for stealing gyoza dies after fall from fence

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a suspected male shoplifter at a supermarket in Utsunomiya City died in a fall from a fence while being pursued by a security guard on Sunday, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 9).

At just past 5:00 p.m., the guard saw the suspect put a package of gyoza dumplings under his shirt at the supermarket, located in Miyukigaharamachi.

The guard later confronted the man about the item on the second floor of a parking garage. After the suspect said he knew nothing about the matter, he fled.

The man climbed a fence for the parking lot and plunged about seven meters onto a road below. The man was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the man, who is believed to be in his 50s or 60s.