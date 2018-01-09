Saitama: Woman, son accused in fatal beating of her husband in car

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefecural Police have arrested a 44-year-old woman and her son on suspicion of killing the woman’s 53-year-old husband by beating him to death in a car on Friday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 6).

Between just past 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., Yuka Aruga and her son, 22-year-old Taisei, allegedly beat Hirofumi Aruga, 53, in the face and body inside their van in while it was stopped in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward.

About two hours later, Taisei alerted emergency services from the parking lot of a convenience store in Shiki City, Saitama that his father was not breathing.

Emergency personnel found the bloodied body of the man atop a sheet in the van. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

The suspects were subsequently arrested on suspicion of inflicting injury. Taisei admits to the allegations. “There were money problems between my mother and father,” the suspect was quoted by the Asaka Police Station. Yuka partially admits to the allegations, according to Nippon News Network (Jan. 7).