Kanagawa: Man arrested over stabbing at Kawasaki flophouse

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 71-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a male acquaintance at a short-term accommodation in Kawasaki City last week, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 7).

At around 8:30 p.m. on December 4, Takahiro Kuwana allegedly used a knife to stab Katsumi Saito, 49, in the chest at the entrance of the accommodation where they both live.

Kuwana, who has been accused of attempted murder, denies the allegations. “He stabbed himself,” the suspect was quoted by police.

After the incident, Saito, who was covered in blood, staggered into a nearby outlet of convenience store chain 7-Eleven seeking help. He was later transported to a hospital in an unconscious state, according to police.

An eyewitness reported seeing two men arguing outside the accommodation at around the time of the stabbing took place, police said.