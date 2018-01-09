Chiba: Woman, 19, in serious condition after being stabbed by GSDF member

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) member for allegedly stabbing his former girlfriend at her residence in Togane City on Sunday, reports NHK (Jan. 8).

At around 7:20 p.m., Masaya Yoshimura, a 23-year-old private in a logistics division at JGSDF Camp Obihiro in Hokkaido Prefecture, allegedly used a knife to stab the woman, a student at a vocational school, several times in the back and abdomen in a second-floor room in the residence.

According to the Togane Police Station, the woman was transported to a hospital in a conscious state with injuries considered serious.

After the incident, Yoshimura fled from the scene on foot while the father of the victim alerted police. An officer on patrol later found the suspect about 1.5 kilometers away from the residence.

“I stabbed a female acquaintance,” the suspect said during questioning. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

According to JGSDF Camp Obihiro, Yoshimura was on leave between December 22 and January 5. At the time of the incident, he was supposed to be at the base.

A representative of the camp expressed regret over the incident, saying the matter would be dealt with in a strict manner.