Kagoshima: High school girl stabbed in park

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Kagoshima Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a high school girl was stabbed in a park in Kagoshima City on Saturday, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 7).

At around 1:15 p.m., the girl, 16, telephoned emergency services to report that she had been stabbed in Fureai Park, located in Shoyodaicho.

Officers arriving at the scene found the girl seated on the ground with a stab wound to her chest and other locations of her body. The victim was transported to a hospital in a conscious state with injuries not considered life-threatening.

“While I was walking through the park, a man stabbed me,” the girl was quoted by police.

Police have mobilized about 100 officers to investigate the case.