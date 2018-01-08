Gunma: Human skeleton found near park

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a human skeleton near a park in Takasaki City last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 28).

At around 10:00 a.m. on December 28, an official of Mitsudera Park alerted police regarding the discovery of a human skull in a grove of trees by three elementary school boys.

Officers from the Takasaki Police Station arriving at the scene searched the immediate area and found other bones that comprise nearly a complete skeleton.

According to police, the body measures up to 160 centimeters in length. The person was clothed in blue work clothes and a jacket.

Based on the characteristics of the bones, police believe the body belongs to to a man. He is believed to have died at least several months ago.

The boys found the skull while playing in the grove and reported the finding to the official at the park.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body and determine the cause of death.