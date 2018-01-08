Economist Takaaki Mihashi, 48, accused of beating his teenage wife

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested noted economist Takaaki Mihashi for allegedly beating his teenage wife at their residence in Minato Ward, reports Sports Hochi (Jan. 8).

According to the Takanawa Police Station, Takaaki Mihashi, 48, whose real name is Takashi Nakamura, allegedly knocked his wife over tripping her, slapped her face and bit her arm at around 7:00 p.m. on January 5.

The woman suffered injuries that will require one week to heal, police said.

Nakamura, who has been accused of inflicting injury, denies the allegations. “I didn’t do anything,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I have nothing to say. Call my lawyer.”

The matter came to light after the wife of the suspect telephoned police. Police arrested Nakamura the day after the incident. He was sent to prosecutors on January 7.

The woman consulted with police about alleged domestic violence by Nakamura two times last year, police said.

“The Awful Truth”

After graduating from Tokyo Metropolitan University, Nakamura was employed by technology companies NEC and IBM Japan, according to his web site. In 2007, he authored the best-selling book “Korea’s Economy: The Awful Truth.”

Three years later, Nakamura lost as a proportional candidate on the ticket of the Liberal Democratic Party in the House of Councillors election.