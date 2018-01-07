Tokyo: Man tattooed his initial on buttocks of maid cafe employee after getting her drunk

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 43-year-old male investor for allegedly imprinting tattoos on a female employee of a maid cafe after getting her drunk last year, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Jan. 5).

Between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on November 15, Naohiro Kobayashi, a resident of Meguro Ward, allegedly used a safety pin and black pen to establish tattoos of his initial “N” on five locations of the buttocks of the woman, aged 19 at the time, at an office he rents in the Akihabara area of Taito Ward.

The suspect carried out the crime after plying the victim with large quantities of strong alcohol, including tequila and vodka, such that she passed out.

Kobayashi, who has been accused of inflicting injury, admits to the allegations. “I wanted to show that she was my woman,” the suspect was quoted by the Ueno Police Station. “I’ve done this with other ladies before.”

The matter came to light after the woman lodged a complaint with police at the end of November.