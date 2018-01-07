Guitarist of ‘visual-kei’ band Codomo Dragon goes missing

TOKYO (TR) – A guitarist for “visual-kei” band Codomo Dragon has gone missing, the group revealed via its Twitter account last week.

In a series of tweets on Friday, the band said guitarist Kana did not arrive for an appointed meeting and has been out of contact since earlier that day. It also mentioned that he would not be appearing on stage for a show in Kashiwa City, Chiba Prefecture later that night.

Members of bands in the visual-kei genre are known for sporting gaudy hairstyles and ostentatious costumes on stage.

Codomo Dragon formed in 2010. The five-piece has released three full-length albums.

In a tweet on Saturday, the band said that police had received a missing persons report from Kana’s family.

Codomo Dragon is scheduled to play shows in Yokohama and Tokyo on Sunday and January 13.