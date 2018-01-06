Tokyo: Doctor likely injected mistress with stimulant drugs while she slept

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 35-year-old doctor at a hospital in Meguro Ward after he likely injected his mistress with stimulant drugs, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 5).

On December 21, Yushi Nemoto, a doctor at Toho University Medical Center Ohashi Hospital, allegedly used a syringe to inject kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, into a woman, aged in her 20s, with whom he was engaged in an extra-marital affair at a residence in Shibuya Ward.

The matter came to light when the woman lodged a complaint with police. She said Nemoto physically abused her and likely injected her while she slept.

After the incident, the whereabouts of Nemoto became unknown. However, the suspect surrendered to police on January 2. An examination of his urine gave a positive result for stimulant drugs, according to the Yoyogi Police Station.

Nemoto, who has been accused of using stimulant drugs, denies the allegations, telling police that he does not recall the incident.

Police later seized the syringe that is believed to have been used to inject the woman from the residence of the suspect.

Nemoto is employed in a respiratory department at the hospital. He retired form his post in late December, according to the hospital.