OKAYAMA (TR) – Okayama Prefectural Police have arrested a 29-year-old unemployed man for fatally stabbing his father at their residence in Kurashiki City early Friday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Jan. 5).

At around 3:15 a.m., Nobuhiro Oka allegedly used a survival knife with a 17-centimeter-long blade to stab his father, 66-year-old Masakazu, in about 10 locations of his body at the residence, located in the Tsurajimacho area.

Oka, who has been accused of murder, admits to the allegations. “I stabbed him to kill him,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to the Mizushima Police Station, the mother of the suspect and his twin brother also live at the residence. As the crime was unfolding, the woman heard sounds emanating from her husband’s room. When she opened the door, she saw her son wielding a knife.

The suspect’s brother then attempted to apprehend him but he fled the residence. About 15 minutes later, the woman and the suspect’s brother reported the crime to a nearby police box.

Officers arriving at the residence found the victim lying atop a futon in a second-floor room with wounds to his neck, chest and abdomen. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

At around 4:35 a.m., police found the suspect in a vehicle in a parking lot in Setouchi City, located about 35 kilometers from the crime scene. “I stabbed the old man, didn’t I?” the suspect was quoted. A blood-soaked knife was retrieved from the vehicle.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.