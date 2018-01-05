Kanagawa: Stabbing leaves 1 dead in Yokohama

January 5, 2018 Tokyo Reporter Staff Breaking News, Crime, Japan, News, Yokohama

outside an apartment in Yokohama on Thursday
A man found collapsed outside an apartment in Yokohama on Thursday later died (TV Asahi)

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a 63-year-old man found collapsed on the premises of an apartment building with stab wounds later died, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 5).

At around 7:00 p.m., emergency services were tipped off about a man collapsed and bleeding at the bottom of a stairwell of the building, located in the Honmokucho area of Naka Ward. The man was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

The man, later identified as Shuji Nakano, lives in the building. He appeared to have been stabbed with a knife, police said.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play.

Update: The common-law wife of Nakano has surrendered to police. During questioning, she said she stabbed him with a knife. The woman, who is currently under investigation on suspicion of murder, told police the couple experienced problems related to money, according to Nippon News Network (Jan. 5).

Facebook Comments
Tokyo Style

Related Articles