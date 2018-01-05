Kanagawa: Stabbing leaves 1 dead in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a 63-year-old man found collapsed on the premises of an apartment building with stab wounds later died, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 5).

At around 7:00 p.m., emergency services were tipped off about a man collapsed and bleeding at the bottom of a stairwell of the building, located in the Honmokucho area of Naka Ward. The man was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

The man, later identified as Shuji Nakano, lives in the building. He appeared to have been stabbed with a knife, police said.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play.