Kanagawa: Man covered in blood staggers into Kawasaki convenience store

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a man with stab wounds sought help at a convenience store in Kawasaki City on Thursday, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 5).

At around 8:30 p.m., the man, who was covered in blood, staggered into the outlet of 7-Eleven. He then said to an employee, “I’ve been stabbed, please call the police.”

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was later transported to a hospital in an unconscious state with wounds to his chest, according to police.

According to TBS News (Jan. 5), an eyewitness reported seeing two men arguing near the store. Police are now examining security camera footage taken in the area. The case is being treated as attempted murder.