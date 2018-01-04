Tokyo: Murder-suicide suspected after 2 corpses found in separate residences in Itabashi

in Itabashi Ward
The body of Yoko Uesugi, 47, was found dead atop a bead in her residence in Itabashi Ward on Wednesday (TBS News)

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating what is believed to have been a murder-suicide after the discovery of the bodies of an elderly woman and her daughter in residences in Itabashi Ward on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 3).

At around 10:00 a.m., the body of one woman, aged in her 80s, was found hanged in the bathroom of her residence by a male colleague.

Officers from the Itabashi Police Station arriving at the scene found a note near the body. “I will kill my daughter, and then I will die,” the note read.

Police then visited the residence of the woman’s daughter, 47-year-old Yoko Uesugi, located about 300 meters away. The woman was found dead atop a bed in the residence.

According to police, the mother of Uesugi manages a legal office. The night before the discovery, she told the male employee to arrive at her residence the following day to receive a key for a mail box.

