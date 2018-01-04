Kyoto: New Year’s Eve stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

KYOTO (TR) – Police have arrested a 50-year-old man after a stabbing in front of his residence in Fushimi Ward left one male acquaintance dead and another seriously injured on New Year’s Eve, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 2).

At around 3 p.m., officers from the Fushimi Police Station responding to a tip arrived at a road where Masaki Ikai, 27, and another man, 45, had been attacked.

Ikai, a resident of Otsu City, Shiga Prefecture who received stab wounds to his chest and other locations, later died due to shock as a result of loss of blood. The other victim, also from Otsu, was seriously injured with wounds to his left arm and other parts of his body.

About three hours later, Masakatsu Nakamura, a 50-year-old resident of Fushimi Ward, arrived at the Shijonawate Police Station in Osaka Prefecture to admit to the crime. “I’ve used a knife to stab some people,” he told officers.

The Fushimi Police Station later arrested Nakamura on suspicion of attempted murder over the attack of the 45-year-old man. He was sent to prosecutors on Tuesday.

Pulled out a knife from a bag

According to police, a group of six people, including Ikai, the 45-year-old victim, his daughter, 21, another man and two children, arrived at the residence of Nakamura by vehicle just before the crime unfolded. The suspect was once the boss of the daughter at a company.

According to witnesses in the group, they came to the residence of Nakamura to discuss some personal problems. Upon their arrival, Nakamura pulled out a knife from a bag he was carrying and began stabbing the victims.

Police suspect that Nakamura planned the attack. He is also undergoing questioning over the murder of Ikai.