Fukuoka: Stabbing leaves 1 hurt at assistance facility in Kitakyushu

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police last week arrested a 77-year-old male patient at a livelihood assistance facility in Kitakyushu City over the stabbing of another patient, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 28).

At around noon on December 28, Michio Saeki allegedly wielded a knife with a 15-centimeter-long blade in repeatedly stabbing the 68-year-old patient in the arm and back in the dining hall at Hibikien, located in Wakamatsu Ward.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in a conscious state with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Saeki, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “I’ve disliked him for a while,” the suspect was quoted by the Wakamatsu Police Station.

Police are now investigating the circumstances behind the crime.