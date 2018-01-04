Chiba: Man, 32, accused of drugging, robbing school girl he met on dating site

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have re-arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly robbing a school girl after he drugged her at a love hotel in Nagareyama City last month, reports Chiba Nippo (Jan. 3).

Between 9:50 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on December 3, Isamu Miura, a resident of Shiroi City, allegedly slipped a sleeping pill into the drink of the girl, an 18-year-old third-year high school student, and robbed her of 42,000 yen in cash from her bag once she was asleep.

Miura, who has been accused of robbery and drugging the girl, denies the allegations, according to the Nagareyama Police Station.

The suspect and victim got to know one another through a matchmaking site, police said. In carrying out the drugging of the girl, he falsely told the girl the sleeping pill was a type of medicine.

The incident surfaced after a hotel employee lodged a complaint about non-payment by the girl. Miura emerged as a person of interest through correspondence with the girl and his vehicle.

Nine days after the incident, Miura sent a threatening email to the girl. He was then first arrested on suspicion of attempted extortion.