Chiba: Another arrest made in murder of man whose dismembered corpse found in port

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police last week arrested the suspected male mastermind behind the murder of a 33-year-old man whose dismembered corpse was found at a port in Choshi City two years ago, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 29).

Police have accused Shinpei Tomosugi, 34, in the killing of Takuya Ono, a resident of Ushiku City, Ibaraki Prefecture, whose corpse was found floating at Choshi Port on September 22, 2016.

According to police, Tomosugi worked with two male acquaintances of the victim in beating him in the head and carving up his body with a knife prior to dumping it at sea between August 26, 2016 and September 22. The male acquaintances were arrested and sent to prosecutors last year.

Severed with a knife

As previously reported, the body of Ono, which consisted of an unclothed torso, was found floating between a boat and a wharf. The torso included an irezumi tattoo, which is often sported by underworld figures.

The head, both arms and legs appeared to have been severed with a knife. None of the other body parts were found.

After the incident, Tomosugi fled Japan for South America. Upon his return to Japan in December, police arrested him on suspicion of murder.

Tomosugi is believed to have been the ring leader. During questioning, he admitted to the allegations.