OITA (TR) – Oita Prefectural Police have arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his older brother to death at the residence of the victim in Beppu City early Tuesday, reports Jiji Press (Jan. 2).

At around 12:30 a.m., Shinichi Kondo allegedly used a knife to slash the abdomen of his brother, 57-year-old Haruo, and other parts of his body on the second floor of the residence, located in the Kitaju area.

According to the Beppu Police Station, Kondo was drinking with his brother and acquaintances just prior to the incident. After the suspect alerted emergency services, his brother was transported to a hospital where he was later confirmed dead.

Kondo, who was subsequently accused of murder, admitted to stabbing his brother but denied an intent to kill, police said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.