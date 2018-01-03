Ibaraki: Foul play suspected after couple found dead in Tsukuba home

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after an elderly couple was found dead inside their residence in Tsukuba City on New Year’s Day, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 2).

At around 4:30 p.m., Koichi Kobayashi, 77, and his wife, 67-year-old Yoko, were found collapsed with wounds to head in the second floor of the residence, located in the Higashi Hiratsuka area, by a male relative who was to greet them for New Year’s Day.

Both persons were confirmed dead at the scene. Upon arrival of the relative, the front door was locked and there were no signs that the interior of the residence had been ransacked, police said.

With no will found at the scene and victims seemingly having been beaten with a blunt weapon, police are treating the case as the result of foul play.