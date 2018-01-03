Ex-AV starlet Sola Aoi married ‘not handsome, not rich’ DJ

TOKYO (TR) – And one billion men swooned.

On Tuesday, former adult video (AV) starlet Sola Aoi, who is immensely popular in China, took to the internet to announce her marriage to a DJ.

“As for him, he’s not handsome and he’s not rich, but he’s a person who is not concerned about the fact that I was doing AV productions and all the other things,” the 32-year-old Tokyo native wrote on her blog.

In July of 2002, Aoi made her AV debut “Happy Go Lucky!” for label Alice Japan at the age of 18. Two years later, she moved to label S1.

As her popularity grew, Aoi began appearing in mainstream entertainment. In 2010, she starred in the fantasy-horror click “Big Tits Zombie” and the psycho-sexual thriller “Revenge: A Love Story.”

That same year, her Twitter account garnered attention in China. After she used the platform to raise funds for earthquake victims in Qinghai Province, she opened an account on the Chinese microblogging service Sina Weibo. That account now boasts more than 18 million followers.

Aoi also announced her marriage on Sina Weibo with a photograph of her wearing a ring on her left ring finger. That same image appeared on her Instagram account.

“I do not regret having worked in AV but it is not as if there is no backlash in the eyes of the public,” she continued in the post. “To become a family, I think that it is necessary to be accepting of all of one’s past and from now until the future. So, I think he is truly the one who will accept me.”

“My lady has been snatched away”

On Sina Weibo, some fans expressed sadness upon hearing Aoi’s announcement. “I am lonely,” wrote one. “I have a sensation that my lady has been snatched away,” wrote another. However, others expressed happiness for her.

Aoi added in her message on her blog that marriage would not change her. “I will still be Sola Aoi,” she said.