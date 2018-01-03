Boy, 19, nabbed after stabbing leaves 2 guards hurt at Soka Gakkai institution

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 19-year-old boy for allegedly stabbing two security guards at an institution affiliated with religious organization Soka Gakkai in Shinjuku Ward on Saturday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 31).

At around 5:30 p.m., the boy trespassed onto the property of the institution, located in the Shinanomachi area, by climbing a fence. The pair of guards then apprehended the youth and took him outside to a street where he pulled out a knife with a 15-centimeter-long blade and slashed them both.

According to the Yotsuya Police Station, one guard suffered a wound to the right arm while the other was wounded in the abdomen. They were transported to a hospital with injuries that are expected to require between 10 days and one month to heal.

Police subsequently arrested youth, whose name was not released since he is a minor, on suspicion of inflicting injury. He was also transported to a hospital with a wound to his right leg.

Police plan to question the boy after he recovers from his wound.