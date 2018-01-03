Aomori: Man, 22, stabs mother to death

AOMORI (TR) – Aomori Prefectural Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in the stabbing death of his mother at their residence in Aomori City on Monday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 2).

At just past 11 p.m., Kyo Sasaki, a company employee, allegedly used a knife to stab his mother, 45-year-old Megumi, in the right side of her chest at the residence, located inside a city-managed building.

After Sasaki alerted emergency services, his mother was transported to hospital where she was later confirmed dead.

Police subsequently arrested Sasaki on suspicion of attempted murder. “We got into a fight, and I stabbed her,” the suspect was quoted by police. “But I did not mean to kill her.”

According to police, the suspect came home from drinking at around 10:30 p.m. Officers later arriving at the scene found the body of the woman collapsed and bleeding in a room of the residence. A knife that is believed to have been used in the crime was also found inside.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.