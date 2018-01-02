Shizuoka: Woman sets fire to apartment of male acquaintance

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old woman for allegedly setting fire to the residence of a male acquaintance in Takayama City, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Dec. 31).

At around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Taeko Ochiai, a delivery company employee living in Yaizu, entered the first-floor apartment, located in the Sangamyo area, by breaking a window and set the curtains on fire.

Fire personnel arriving at the scene extinguished the blaze about 90 minutes later. However, the unit was completely gutted by the fire. As well, a portion of the building above the residence was also damaged.

The acquaintance, aged in his 30s, lives alone in the residence alone, according to the Yaizu Police Station. He was away from the unit at the time of the incident.

Ochiai, who has been accused of arson in an inhabited building, admits to the allegations.

Police are now investigating what trouble existed between the suspect and her acquaintance.