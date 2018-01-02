Kanagawa: Man stabs mother in Kawasaki apartment

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his mother at the apartment they share in Kawasaki City last week, reports TBS News (Dec. 27).

On December 27, Yoichi Hibiya, of no known occupation, allegedly wielded a knife with a 16-centimeter-long blade in stabbing his mother, 74-year-old Mitsuki Kawai, in the back at the residence, located in Takatsu Ward.

Emergency personnel arrived at the residence after being tipped off by Hibiya. Kawai was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Hibiya, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “We got into a quarrel, and I stabbed [her],” the suspect was quoted by police.