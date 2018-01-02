Kanagawa: Man, 62, nabbed in pair of convenience store robberies

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 62-year-old male employee of a delivery company over a pair of robberies of convenience store outlets earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 29).

At around 4:30 a.m. on October 6, Hidemi Saida entered an outlet of Family Mart, located in the Nobacho area of Yokohama‘s Konan Ward, and allegedly thrust a knife before a 42-year-old male cashier. He then fled with 60,000 yen in cash from a register.

There were no customers in the store at the time. The cashier was not hurt, according to the Konan Police Station.

Saida, who has been accused of robbery, denies the allegations, telling police he knows nothing about it.

According to police, Saida became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage. Police first arrested him over the robbery of another convenience store on October 25.