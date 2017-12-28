Okinawa: German doctor, 76, found with 2 kg of stimulant drugs at airport

OKINAWA (TR) – A 76-year-old male doctor from Germany has been sent to prosecutors for attempting to smuggle nearly 2 kilograms of stimulant drugs through Narita International Airport earlier this month, reports the Okinawa Times (Dec. 28).

According to customs officials and police, Christian Freier Eno was found to have 1.971 kilograms of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, concealed inside a suitcase upon arrival at the airport on December 9.

The contraband has an estimated value of 126 million yen, police said.

According to police, Eno has not commented on the allegations. “I came to meet someone,” the suspect was quoted. He was sent to prosecutors on December 22.

Eno arrived at Naha from China via a flight from an airport in South Africa. The drugs were concealed in a hidden compartment built into a panel of the suitcase. Customs officials used a drug-sniffing dog to discover the contraband.

Police suspect that the incident is connected to trafficking within the prefecture by a criminal syndicate.

This year, police in Okinawa have apprehended 202 persons on illegal drug-related charges, the most on record.