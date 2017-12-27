Tokyo: Man, 33, suspected in 30 streaking incidents in Kichijoji

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 33-year-old man who is suspected of exposing himself to dozens of women in the Kichijoji area of Musashino City this year, reports TBS News (Dec. 27).

In August, Sakae Fujita, a company worker living in Nerima Ward, allegedly revealed the lower half of his body to a 19-year-old female university student inside a department store located near JR Kichijoji Station.

Fujita, who has been accused of indecent exposure, admits to the allegations. “Seeing a woman’s reaction when being nude in front of her makes me excited, and it is a way to relieve stress,” the suspect was quoted.

Police suspect Fujita was behind more than 30 similar cases that have taken place in the Kichijoji area since June. In one instance, the perpetrator revealed himself to a fourth-year female elementary school student.