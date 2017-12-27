Saitama: Ex-LDP member Mayuko Toyota not prosecuted for assault

SAITAMA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of lawmaker Mayuko Toyota, who was accused of beating her former secretary earlier this year, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Dec. 27).

Toyota, a former member of the Liberal Democratic Party, was accused of repeatedly beating her secretary from the back seat of a vehicle as he drove in Asaka City on May 20.

On Wednesday, the Saitama District Court announced the non-prosecution of Toyota, who were accused of assault and inflicting injury. A reason for the non-prosecution was not given by the Saitama District Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident emerged via the June 29 issue of Shukan Shincho. On the day of the release of the magazine, Toyota said through her office that she was tendering her resignation from the LDP because she did not want to be a burden.

The web site for the tabloid included an audio clip that is a recording from the incident in question. In the clip, a woman can be heard screaming insults — “Hey, baldy!” — at a man who repeatedly apologizes and requests that she stop hitting him.

The secretary reportedly suffered injuries to his head and face. In lodging a complaint with police, he presented a medical document from a physician and an audio recording to support his claims.

Toyota, a native of Chiba Prefecture, was first elected to the lower house in the fourth district of Saitama in 2012. She was re-elected two years later.