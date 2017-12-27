Ibaraki: Director of acupuncture clinic accused of evading ¥79 million in taxes

IBARAKI (TR) – The Kanto Regional Taxation Bureau has accused the head of an acupuncture clinic in Kamisu City of evading nearly 80 million yen in taxes, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 2 7).

Over a three-year period ending in 2015, Yoshiki Kimura, the 46-year-old director of the Momonoha Acupuncture and Bonesetting Clinic, allegedly concealed 240 million yen to avoid paying 79 million yen in taxes.

According to the bureau, the tax evasion was carried out by accepting payment from patients for portions of bills in cash.

Regarding the accusations, a representative of the clinic said that there was a failure with regard to the tax law. “A revised tax form and the payment of [past due] taxes have been completed,” the representative said.