Gifu: Charred corpse found after charter bus office burns down

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a charred corpse was found inside the ruins of fire at an office of a charter bus service in Seki City on Monday, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 25).

At around 2:30 a.m., a passerby to the Driving Service Chuno Eigyosho, located in the Shimouchi area, alerted emergency services about the outbreak of fire.

According to police, fire crews arriving at the scene extinguished the blaze after 90 minutes. However, the 500-square-meter office and storage area, which included four buses and 1 passenger vehicle, completely burned down.

A charred corpse was later found inside the ruins of the main building. The gender and estimate age of the person are unknown, police said.

The office employs five persons, all of whom have been accounted for, police said, according to the Chunichi Shimbun (Dec. 25).

Police are seeking to identify the body and determine the cause of the fire.