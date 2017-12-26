Tokyo: Solar power chief accused of evading ¥132 million in taxes

Masahiro Yamashita of ITD Holdings
Masahiro Yamashita of ITD Holdings (TV Asahi)
TOKYO (TR) – The Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau has accused the head of a solar power generation company of evading more than 100 million yen in taxes, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 21).

Over a two-year period ending last year, Masahiro Yamashita, the year-old representative director of ITD Holdings, located in Shinjuku Ward, allegedly concealed 525 million yen to avoid paying 132 million yen in taxes.

On December 20, the bureau lodged a complaint with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office. Yamashita is believed to have used the funds to purchase a residence.

Regarding the accusations, a representative of ITD Holdings said, “At present, a response is not possible.”

