Saitama cops make fresh arrest in ‘JK’ bust

SAITAMA (TR) – As a part of the investigation into a so-called “JK” (joshi kosei) school girl business in Kawaguchi City on suspicion of fostering child prostitution, Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested the manager of the operation, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 23).

In August, employees at JK Walker allegedly dispatched a girl, 16, to meet a male customer at a hotel in Saitama City’s Omiya Ward to perform acts deemed obscene while knowing she was a minor.

In the latest development, police arrested Mitsunori Morikawa, the 31-year-old manager of the parlor. Earlier this month, police arrested two other employees.

According to police, the three suspects have declined to comment on the allegations.

JK businesses nationwide promote themselves as supplying massages, but many — including JK Walker — are known to offer sexual services by allowing customers to take the female employees off the premises.

To go on a stroll

According to police, JK Walker bills itself on the internet as providing currently enrolled high school girls (known as joshi kosei, or simply JK). The parlor offers an osampo service, in which customers make take girls out for a stroll or to go on a stroll.

Morikawa and the other suspects operated a similar parlor in Tokyo until June. However, they moved to Saitama after the enactment of an ordinance on July 1 that restricts the employment of persons under the age of 18 in certain service businesses.