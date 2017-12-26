Knife-wielding man robs Osaka jewelry store

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man who robbed a jewelry store in the Umeda district on Monday, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Dec. 26).

At around 11:00 a.m., the perpetrator burst into Gallery Rare, located in the Doyama area of Kita Ward, with the knife, whose blade measured about 15 centimeters in length. He then climbed over a counter and threatened the shop manager, “Hand over the money.”

The suspect fled the scene with 1.5 million yen in cash taken from a register. There were no injuries in the incident, police said.

In a clip taken from security camera footage released by police, the man is seen wearing a white breathing mask, black jacket and blue jeans. Standing about 175 centimeters in height, he is believed to be in his 20s or 30s.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.