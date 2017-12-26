Fukuoka: Woman’s corpse found floating in Kitakyushu bay

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of a woman’s body floating in a bay in Kitakyushu City on Saturday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 23).

At 12:45 p.m., a passerby alerted police about the body found floating in Dokai Bay off the Honmachi area of Wakamatsu Ward.

According to the Wakamatsu Police Station, the body did not exhibit any external wounds.

Standing 147 centimeters tall, the woman is believed to be in her 60s or 70s. The body was clothed in a black hooded jacket and black pants. She was wearing brown boots.

Police are now attempting to identify the woman and determine the cause of death. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident.