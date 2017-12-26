Chiba woman, 29, arrested for stalking YouTube celebrity Hajime Shacho on Xmas

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 29-year-old woman for allegedly stalking a celebrity on video-sharing site YouTube at his residence in Shizuoka City on Christmas Day, reports Sankei Sports (Dec. 21).

At just past 4:00 a.m. on December 25, Hanako Tabata, a 29-year-old resident of Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture, allegedly trespassed into the residence of 24-year-old Hajime Shacho.

According to the Shizuoka Chuo Police Station, the suspect pursued Hajime in a romantic way without him possessing similar feelings.

Hajime, a native of Toyama Prefecture, post clips on YouTube that show him engaging in a variety of innocent endeavors, including eating foods and playing games. He currently has more than 5.7 million subscribers to his channel, with the total number of views of his videos exceeding 4.4 billion.

This is not the first time that a star on YouTube has been targeted by Tabata. At just past midnight on Valentine’s Day, she rang the door bell at the residence of another YouTube star in Aichi Prefecture. Four days before, police warned her to stay away from the star.

Controversy

Earlier this year, Hajime caused a stir on social media after he broke off relations with fellow YouTube personality Yuka Kinoshita. During a live streaming session, Yuka claimed that Hajime plays around with a number of women, which proved to be a clash with his online persona. After taking a break from appearing on the channel, Hajime returned in May.