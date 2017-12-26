TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 52-year-old man who is believed to have sexually assaulted multiple women after lacing their drinks with sleeping powder, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Dec. 26).

At around 9:00 p.m. on September 21, Takashi Kondo, a resident of Kamagaya City, Chiba, allegedly mixed sleeping powder into an alcoholic drink consumed by a woman, aged in her 20s, at the lounge of a hotel in Narita City, Chiba Prefecture. When the woman became dizzy, he took her to a room in the hotel and engaged in sex with her.

Kondo, who has been accused of abduction and quasi-indecent assault, denies the allegations. “I did not make [her] drink anything,” the suspect was quoted by the Ikebukuro Police Station.

According to police, the suspect became acquainted at a deai-kei (matchmaking) cafe in the Ikebukuro area of Tokyo’s Toshima Ward. They had enjoyed meals together on several occasions previously.

Security camera footage taken in the hotel showed Kondo carrying the victim, who was unable to walk, to the room. A examination of a tablet computer belonging to the suspect showed nude images of about 10 women he had drugged, police said.

This is the third arrest of Kondo. On two previous occasions, he was accused of quasi-coerced intercourse with two other women he met at the cafe.

According to police, an analysis of the urine of one of the women revealed the existence of a sleeping powder for which the suspect had a prescription from a doctor.