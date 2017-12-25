Tokyo: Man found with head wound at Tama River later dies

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of man collapsed along a riverbed in Ota Ward who later died, reports TBS News (Dec. 25).

At around 8:30 a.m., police were tipped off about the collapsed man on a sports field along the riverbed in the Honhaneda area. Officers arriving at the scene found the man bleeding from the forehead.

Believed to be in his 70s, the man was later confirmed dead at a nearby hospital.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play or an accident.