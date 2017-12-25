Kanagawa: Drunk man, 71, found passed out in front of train station later dies

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have launched an investigation a 71-year-old man found passed out in front of a train station early Saturday later died, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 25).

At 3:10 a.m., a passerby found Yoshitsugu Kimura, 71, passed out due to drinking in front of Yamato Station. Officers from the Yamato Police Station then transported him to his home, located in the Kuzuhara area of Fujisawa City.

At 6:10 p.m., a younger brother of Kimura reported to emergency services that Kimura had stopped breathing at the residence. He was later transported to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead.

An examination of the head of Kimura revealed that he had a lump on his head.

Kimura lived in the residence with two younger brothers, his sister and her husband, police said.

The case is being as the result of foul play or an accident.