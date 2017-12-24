Chiba: Female teacher, 27, ‘in a hurry to go to the bathroom’ nabbed for speeding

CHIBA (TR) – The Chiba Prefectural Board of Education on Thursday revealed that a female teacher said her need to go to the bathroom was the reason she was driving 68 kilometers per hour over the speed limit earlier this year, reports Nippon News Network (Dec. 22).

According to the board, the woman, a 27-year-old teacher at an industrial high school in the prefecture, was cited for driving 168 kilometers per hour on the Kan-Etsu Expressway in Ojiya City, Niigata Prefecture in July.

With the speed limit being 100 kilometers per hour, Niigata Prefectural Police cited the woman, who was traveling with a female acquaintance from college, for violating the Road Traffic Law. “I was in a hurry to go to the bathroom,” the woman told police.

In handling the case, the board issued the woman a warning.