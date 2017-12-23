Tokyo: Yakuza boss nabbed over extortion in Akasaka

TOKYO (TR) – As a apart of the investigation into the alleged extortion of businesses in the Akasaka entertainment area of Minato Ward, Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the boss of a criminal syndicate, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 22).

Over two-year period beginning in 2015, Masayuki Nagafuchi, a 53-year-old boss within the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly participated in the collection of 3.5 million yen in payments termed mikajimeryo — or “protection money” — from several hostess clubs and bars in the area.

According to police, Nagafuchi is believed to have given the orders to underlings in the gang to collect the funds from the businesses. Thus far, 13 persons, including other gang members, have been arrested in the case.

Nagafuchi surrendered to police on Friday. “As it is part of the life of the yakuza, I cannot confirm nor deny [culpability],” the suspect told police in denying the allegations.