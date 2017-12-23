Tokyo: Chilean national suspected in multiple pickpocketing incidents

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Chilean national who is suspected in multiple pickpocketing incidents, reports TBS News (Dec. 22).

At just after 7:00 a.m., Virgilio Sanchez, 45, allegedly removed a wallet from the bag of a 32-year-old male government worker at a cafe at JR Shinagawa Station. The suspect then returned the wallet to the bag after withdrawing 21,000 yen in cash.

According to police, Sanchez entered Japan in November. He is under investigation in 22 similar incidents that have taken place at cafes located in the vicinity of the JR Yamanote Line.

The accumulated amount of lost property in the incidents is 830,000 yen, police said.