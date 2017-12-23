Miyagi: Man arrested after bodies of mother, brother found in residence

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police have arrested a 49-year-old man after two bodies of his mother and brother were found at their residence in Osaki City on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 21).

At around 2 p.m., Hidetoshi Azumi, a company employee, telephoned police to report that his mother and brother were dead.

Officers from the Furukawa Police Station arriving at the residence found the bodies, belonging this 86-year-old mother, Ayako, and 63-year-old brother, Kozo, lying atop futons. The bodies did not exhibit any external injuries, police said.

Azumi was subsequently arrested on suspicion of abandoning a corpse. He said that his mother died on December 10, while his brother died six days later. “Due to shock, I delayed in reporting [their deaths],” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, both the mother and brother of the suspect required nursing due to their being bedridden. They are believed to have died due to natural causes. However, the causes of death are under investigation, police said.