Tokyo police suspect foul play after man found dead in yakuza office

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating what is believed to have been a case of foul play after a male corpse was found inside an office of an organized crime group in Minato Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 21).

At around 10:40, a person telephoned emergency services from the office of the Sumiyoshi-kai, located in the Akasaka area, to report that a person was dead inside. Personnel arriving at the office found the man collapsed and bleeding from the head on the first floor. He was confirmed the man dead at the scene.

According to police, the body was found by a gang member arriving at the office in the morning. The man had suffered swelling to his face.

Believed to be in his 50s, the man is not a gang member, police said.