Tokyo MK Taxi chief to resign after arrest for attacking cab driver

TOKYO (TR) – The president of Tokyo MK Taxi will resign following an incident in which he was accused of attacking a driver of a cab after he was refused a ride early Thursday, the company announced on its web site.

At around midnight, Yoo Chang Wan, 54, allegedly grabbed the chest of the driver, who operates an independent cab, on a road in the Shimbashi area after he refused to give a ride to the president. After a shoe of the driver came off, Yoo flung it at him, striking him in the face.

The driver suffered injuries to his face and chest, according to the Atago Police Station.

Yoo, who has been accused of assault, denies the allegations. “I was drunk, and I do not remember,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Tokyo MK Taxi announced the resignation of Yoo and issued an apology for the incident through a message on its web site on Thursday.

“With customer service being a top priority, it is extremely painful for us to have caused concern and any inconvenience regarding our company over such an incident,” the message read. “This is not permissible for any reason. Our staff will strive to regain trust such that this shall never happen again.”