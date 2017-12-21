OSAKA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of actor Keisuke Koide for fraternizing with a 17-year-old girl after drinking with her while knowing she was underage, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 20).

On Wednesday, prosecutors at the Osaka District Court dropped the case against Koide, 33, who was suspected of fraternizing with the minor while making her consume alcohol at a bar in downtown Osaka sometime before dawn on May 9.

As to the reason for the non-prosecution, the court said, “As a result of the investigation, various matters were considered.”

Upon being sent to prosecutors by police in September, Koide, who was accused of violating an ordinance regarding healthy youth development, denied the allegations, saying that the girl didn’t look like she was 17 and that he learned about her age afterwards.

But police determined he was aware she was a minor based on statements from people involved with the case. The girl also told weekly tabloid Friday (June 23) that he was aware of her being underage.

On June 8, Koide, known for big-screen roles in the likes of “My Girlfriend Is a Cyborg,” issued an apology for an “inappropriate relationship” in confirming the reports via a statement posted on the site of his agency, Amuse.