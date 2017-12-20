SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested two persons over a baseball-bat attack of a 61-year-old man in Saitama City earlier this month, reports TBS News (Dec. 20).

On December 12, Seiya Sakurai, 22, and one other person wielded a baseball bat in the attack of the man as he commuted home on a road in Chuo Ward. According to police, once the victim fell to the ground, the pair repeatedly beat him with the bat. The man was left with serious injuries.

Sakurai and the other suspect were sent to prosecutors on suspicion of assault on Wednesday morning. “Our aim was money,” Sakurai was quoted by police.

Police believe the suspects were behind four similar incidents, including the fatal mugging of a man in Shiki City.